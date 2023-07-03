Man accused of murdering his mom in northwest Calgary

In the aftermath of a Calgary woman's death last week, her adult son has been charged with second-degree murder.

Alice (Jingying) Ai, 56, was found dead around 3:30 a.m. on June 30, in the 1400 block of 29 Street N.W.

A man was taken into police custody at that time.

Monday, police issued a release stating they had charged the woman's son, 20-year-old Alex (Axin) Xu with second-degree murder.

"This was an incredibly tragic incident for this family and a difficult case for all first responders involved," said Acting Staff Sgt. Lee Treit of the CPS homicide unit.

"As police officers, our job often brings us into someone's most difficult moments.

"In these instances, we lean on each other to provide support to a victim's family and see these investigations through the court process."

Xu is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Ai is the city's 10th homicide and second domestic-related homicide of the year, police say.