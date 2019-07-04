A man accused of pointing a firearm during a raucous party in Lethbridge has been returned to Alberta from Ontario to face charges.

Lethbridge police say a party at a community hall in the 600 block of 21st Street S. turned violent about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2018,

A fire extinguisher was set off inside the hall, causing numerous people to flee outside.

Once the group was outside, a fight broke out between several people and a man was hit in the head multiple times.

As the fight was being broken up, the man allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at several people, causing the group to disperse.

The man then ran across the street and hid under a vehicle.

Police say witnesses asked the man if he was OK and he allegedly crawled out from under the car and pointed the gun at them.

A car pulled up seconds later and the man fled.

Abshir Mohamed Adiid, 22, of Calgary, is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

He has been released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court next on July 31.