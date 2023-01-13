Man accused of recording woman showering at Lethbridge YMCA

A 34-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly filmed a woman having a shower at a YMCA in Lethbridge earlier this week.

Officers were called to the YMCA on Mauretania Road on Monday after a man was spotted using his cellphone to record underneath an occupied shower stall.

"The subject was confronted by two other males but left the business prior to police arrival," said Lethbridge police in a Friday news release.

Officers later arrested the suspect without incident.

Tate Owen Rasmussen, 34, of Fort Macleod, is charged with one count of voyeurism.

He has been released from custody on the condition he not attend the YMCA or any other swimming pool, playground or recreation centre.

Rasmussen is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 17.