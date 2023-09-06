Man accused of vandalising Calgary Indigenous radio station in suspected hate-motivated incident
Calgary police are hoping to identify a man accused of damaging the windows of an Indigenous radio station.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Centre Street north at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 after the suspect repeatedly struck the windows with a large rock.
"After reviewing the CCTV, we believe the man may have targeted the radio station due to the images of Indigenous women that were painted on the two windows he struck and then defaced," said police in a news release.
The Calgary Police Service says its hate crime prevention team is investigating, and "hate-motivation is suspected."
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a slim build and a shaved head. He was not wearing a shirt, but had on black shorts, white shoes and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
