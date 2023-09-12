Man accused of voyeurism after following Lethbridge jogger faces new charges

A 37-year-old Lethbridge man charged with voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female jogger last month is now facing additional charges.

Neil David Fox was arrested after he allegedly tailed a 32-year-old woman as she ran along Mayor Magrath Drive South on Aug. 27.

After news of his arrest was made public, police say they received "multiple complaints" about additional incidents involving Fox.

The new charges against Fox are in connection with two separate incidents involving a 15-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman.

It's alleged he approached the 15-year-old while she was riding her bike in the 1700 block of 23 Street North on Aug. 16 and "propositioned her for sex."

Police say the teen declined and rode away, but allege she was followed and ended up hiding from Fox until he left the area.

It's alleged Fox also approached a 54-year-old woman who was sitting on her porch on Aug. 28, and, following a brief conversation, "exposed his genitals."

He was subsequently arrested and further charged with invitation to sexual touching, criminal harassment and committing an indecent act.

Fox will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 18.