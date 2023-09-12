Man accused of voyeurism after following Lethbridge jogger faces new charges

Neil David Fox, 37, of Lethbridge, is shown in a handout photo from the Lethbridge Police Service. Neil David Fox, 37, of Lethbridge, is shown in a handout photo from the Lethbridge Police Service.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News