CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews are investigating after a northeast home caught fire Sunday morning.

Officials say firefighters were called to the scene on Falshire Close N.E. at about 10:30 a.m. for reports of a two-alarm fire.

When they arrived, they found the home was fully involved.

The CFD says a single occupant was at home at the time, but managed to get out without being injured.

A number of pets were also inside, but crews aren't sure if all of them are accounted for.

“We had reports of five cats in the house – they were running around at the time," East District Chief Gordon Best told CTV News. "We managed to corral three or four of them at this time. (We're) still looking for the other one, but no injuries reported."

It's too early to determine the cause of the fire, but officials say there is nothing to indicate anything suspicious at this time.

Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene for some time to monitor any hot spots.

(With files from Tyson Fedor)