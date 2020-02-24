CALGARY -- A man and two children from southern Alberta were killed in a highway crash in the B.C. Interior on Sunday.

Police were called to the crash on Highway 5A, near Stump Lake, about 5:45 p.m. where they say a northbound car missed a curve, went over a concrete barrier and down a steep embankment.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene and two passengers — an eight-year-old and a six-year-old —were rushed to hospital where they later died.

That stretch of Highway 5A is a rural road running between Kamloops and Merritt in the B.C. Interior.

Police would not say where the three were from in southern Alberta, citing privacy laws. They would also not comment on the relationship between the three.