Man and woman charged in northwest Calgary break-and-enter

A man and a woman face charges related to a violent home invasion that took place last weekend in northwest Calgary.

Last Sunday, around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Briar Crescent N.W. after a family reported discovering a man and woman in their basement.

The homeowner confronted the suspects and was attacked with a weapon. The homeowner fought back and the suspects fled the home. The woman is believed to have used stolen vehicle keys to steal the family vehicle, while the man is believed to have fled on foot. The homeowner received minor injuries.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed in Balmoral and two suspects were taken into custody.

Moses Leon Cardinal, 30, faces a single charge of break and enter.

Patricia Alexandra Ball, 34, was charged with one count of break and enter, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to comply with a court order, one count of failing to remain at the scene of an accident, one count of driving an uninsured motor vehicle and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Cardinal and Ball are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.