CALGARY -- A man and a woman from Calgary are each facing numerous charges following a series of investigations into break-and-enters and vehicle thefts in Cochrane.

Some of those include:

On March 30, a vehicle was stolen from the Willows Subdivision in Cochrane

On April 7, a parking garage was broken into and several vehicles broken into in the Glenbow Subdivision in Cochrane

On April 13, a vehicle was stolen from the Riverview Subdivision in Cochrane.

On May 4, a Commercial compound was broken into and two vehicles were stolen in the Springbank area of Rocky View County

The pair was arrested May 14 by members of Cochrane RCMP and Calgary police.

Raymond Clarke, 27, is facing 62 charges stemming from nine Calgary police investigations and six RCMP investigations. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Calgary courtroom on May 26.

Mellisa Mills, 32, of Calgary, is charged with 23 offences stemming from three Calgary police investigations and four RCMP investigations. She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on May 22.

“A tenacious investigation connected these two suspects to plethora of property crime files including break-and-enters, stealing vehicles and other property, spanning from downtown and west Calgary to Cochrane," said Calgary police Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach in a release.

"We know thieves don’t stick to jurisdictional boundaries and we are grateful for the assistance of our partners at the RCMP in putting a stop to this prolific behaviour.”