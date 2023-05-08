Man and woman killed in Strathmore, Alta., motorcycle crash

A man and a woman are dead after the motorcycle they were riding struck a fire hydrant.

RCMP were called to a crash in a residential neighbourhood in the community east of Calgary at 2:54 a.m. on Sunday.

"Upon arrival with EMS, it was determined that the 32-year-old male driver and 30-year-old female passenger, both residents of Strathmore, were deceased," police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but speed has not been ruled out.