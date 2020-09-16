CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP say charges have been laid against a local man as well as a man from Winnipeg in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation this week.

Authorities were called to respond to a scene at 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a stolen vehicle was found in the community.

While police attended the home where it was found, they discovered a man and woman who were being held against their will.

Officers quickly surrounded the home and, a short time later, two suspects were arrested without incident.

Airdrie RCMP say the incident is linked to the drug trade and a subsequent search uncovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

One of the suspects was taken to hospital after police found one ounce of what's believed to be fentanyl and a half-ounce of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Both of the victims were not harmed.

Abdal-Majid Fares, 31, of Calgary is charged with:

Two counts of adult forcible confinement

Two counts of uttering threats against a person

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Resist/obstruct a peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime

Fail to comply with release conditions

Mark Hurdan, 29, of Winnipeg is charged with:

Two counts of adult forcible confinement

Resist/obstruct a peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime

Both Fares and Hurdan were remanded into custody and are expected to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Sept. 28 and Sept. 17 respectively.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.