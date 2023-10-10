Man arrested after alleged standoff with police tactical team in Lethbridge

A report of a domestic assault turned into a job for the Lethbridge police tactical team this past Sunday.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the victim got out of the Lynx Crescent home but a man barricaded himself inside and was reported to be armed.

Sunday's standoff ended with an arrest and a long list of charges, including:

Breaching a protection order;

Assault with a weapon;

Assault;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Uttering threats;

Use of a firearm while committing an offence;

Knowingly possession an unauthorized firearm;

Careless use/storage of a firearm;

Housebreak; and

Commit assault with a weapon.

A 50-year-old man was scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charges Tuesday.

Lethbridge police said they will not name the man to protect the identity of the victim.