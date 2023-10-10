Man arrested after alleged standoff with police tactical team in Lethbridge
File photo of the Lethbridge Police Service
A report of a domestic assault turned into a job for the Lethbridge police tactical team this past Sunday.
According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the victim got out of the Lynx Crescent home but a man barricaded himself inside and was reported to be armed.
Sunday's standoff ended with an arrest and a long list of charges, including:
- Breaching a protection order;
- Assault with a weapon;
- Assault;
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;
- Uttering threats;
- Use of a firearm while committing an offence;
- Knowingly possession an unauthorized firearm;
- Careless use/storage of a firearm;
- Housebreak; and
- Commit assault with a weapon.
A 50-year-old man was scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charges Tuesday.
Lethbridge police said they will not name the man to protect the identity of the victim.