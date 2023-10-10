Calgary

    • Man arrested after alleged standoff with police tactical team in Lethbridge

    File photo of the Lethbridge Police Service

    A report of a domestic assault turned into a job for the Lethbridge police tactical team this past Sunday.

    According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the victim got out of the Lynx Crescent home but a man barricaded himself inside and was reported to be armed.

    Sunday's standoff ended with an arrest and a long list of charges, including:

    • Breaching a protection order;
    • Assault with a weapon;
    • Assault;
    • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;
    • Uttering threats;
    • Use of a firearm while committing an offence;
    • Knowingly possession an unauthorized firearm;
    • Careless use/storage of a firearm;
    • Housebreak; and
    • Commit assault with a weapon.

    A 50-year-old man was scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charges Tuesday.

    Lethbridge police said they will not name the man to protect the identity of the victim.