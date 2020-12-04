CALGARY -- A Drumheller man is facing charges after police say he was selling drugs near a playground and a daycare in the central Alberta town.

Quentin Eatmon, 51, from Drumheller was arrested on Nov. 19 and is charged with drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime following a joint investigation between RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

A small amount of methamphetamine was seized during the arrest.

Police say the suspect was allegedly selling drugs near a playground and a daycare, which may factor into sentencing if there is a conviction.

"It is reprehensible to think of this suspect potentially exposed children to such harmful substances and needlessly put them at risk," said Drumheller RCMP Staff Sgt. Ed Bourque.

Community members who suspect drug or gang activity are encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.