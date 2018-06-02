CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with a weapon
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 11:10AM MDT
Calgary police, along with members of Strathmore RCMP, have arrested a man who was reportedly threatening people with a weapon in Wrangler Park.
Officers were called to the area at 9:00 a.m. on Friday and arrested the man, identified at 64-year-old Johnnie Edward Alexis of Calgary, without incident.
No one was injured in the incident.
Alexis has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and various firearms offences.
He is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on July 17, 2018.