Calgary police, along with members of Strathmore RCMP, have arrested a man who was reportedly threatening people with a weapon in Wrangler Park.

Officers were called to the area at 9:00 a.m. on Friday and arrested the man, identified at 64-year-old Johnnie Edward Alexis of Calgary, without incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

Alexis has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and various firearms offences.

He is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on July 17, 2018.