Man arrested after attempted armed home invasion in S.E. Calgary

A Calgary man is facing charges after an attempted armed home invasion in southeast Calgary in early January.

In a news release Thursday, police said two men tried to forcefully enter a residence in the 1600 block of 137 Avenue S.E. while armed with guns on the evening of Jan. 2.

One resident was home at the time and called police.

Police responded to the residence, but the suspects fled the area before they arrived without gaining entry into the home.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is believed to have been a targeted attack.

Following further investigation, police identified one of the suspects. That led them to execute a search warrant in the 200 block of Deerview Drive S.E. on Jan. 23 and arrest one person.

Scott Robert Paton, 42, of Calgary was charged with one count of break-and-enter with intent to commit robbery with a firearm, and one count of theft under $5,000 in connection to an unrelated matter.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.