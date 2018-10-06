RCMP say that a man has been arrested after he fled from police in a stolen truck and later crashed it in a field north of Calgary.

Beiseker RCMP were notified at about 7:05 a.m. on Friday about a suspicious vehicle that was caught spinning its tires in the community of Acme.

Further investigation determined that the same vehicle had been involved in a dangerous incident on Highway 567 where it had been driving in the oncoming lane, forcing several drivers to swerve into the ditch.

No one was hurt during those incidents.

Police soon determined the truck was stolen, so moved to block it in but the driver suddenly reversed and attempted to strike one of the cruisers.

The officer inside that police car managed to avoid a collision but the suspect managed to get away from the scene.

It was later tracked down with the assistance of Three Hills RCMP, the Airdrie Crime Reduction Unit and the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter.

The male driver was arrested without further incident.

Bryan Lawrence Moffitt, 21, was on release conditions of a recognizance at the time after he had been caught with a stolen vehicle earlier this year.

He has now been charged with:

operate motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer

dangerous operation of motor vehicle

possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000

mischief to property not exceeding $5,000

operation of motor vehicle while disqualified

two counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited

fail to comply with conditions of recognizance

Moffitt is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on October 9, 2018.