High River RCMP arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a car following an hours-long standoff south of Calgary on Tuesday.

The Calgary police HAWCS helicopter was used to track a pair of stolen vehicles heading south on Highway 2 at high rates of speed about 4:30 p.m.

The vehicles split up and one of them, a 2010 Audi A4, crashed in an alleyway near 3rd Avenue and 18th Street S.E. in High River.

A 17-year-old girl from Airdrie was taken into custody a short distance away but a 22-year-old man managed to break into a nearby residence.

No-one was home at the time and RCMP surrounded the house and called in the Emergency Response Team.

About five hours later, around 9:30 p.m., the man was taken into custody.

Police did not locate the second vehicle.

Both people taken into custody are now facing charges.

