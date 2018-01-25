Airdrie RCMP arrested a man in connection with a situation that took place northwest of the community on Thursday.

Police were called to a scene on Range Road 12 near Township Road 275 at around 11:00 a.m. after a suspect was seen inside a vehicle with a gun.

The road was blocked off and residents were warned to stay away from the area.

A few hours later, police arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene without incident.

There are no further details, including any information regarding charges, at this time.