Man arrested after incident with Airdrie RCMP
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 11:03AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 5:36PM MST
Airdrie RCMP arrested a man in connection with a situation that took place northwest of the community on Thursday.
Police were called to a scene on Range Road 12 near Township Road 275 at around 11:00 a.m. after a suspect was seen inside a vehicle with a gun.
The road was blocked off and residents were warned to stay away from the area.
A few hours later, police arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene without incident.
There are no further details, including any information regarding charges, at this time.