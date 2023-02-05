Man arrested after Saturday incident on 32 Avenue in northeast

Traffic was backed up Saturday due to an incident on the bridge over the Deerfoot at 32 Avenue N.E. Traffic was backed up Saturday due to an incident on the bridge over the Deerfoot at 32 Avenue N.E.

U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

