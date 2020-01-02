CALGARY -- Charges are pending against a man after a stolen vehicle smashed into the Core Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary and a suspect fled inside the mall.

The Calgary police Canine Unit was used to apprehend the man soon after.

It all started around midnight when police received a report of a stolen vehicle.

HAWCS helicopter was used to follow the vehicle, until it crashed into a portion of TD Square at the Core Shopping Centre along Eighth Avenue S.W.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.