CALGARY -- A stretch of Stoney Trail was closed Saturday night after a pickup truck intentionally ran several vehicles off the road, Calgary police say.

Police say a dark-coloured Honda truck made contact with three or four vehicles forcing them into the ditch along the eastbound lanes on the northwest portion of the ring road.

Police were called to the area at around 10 p.m. where officers intervened and arrested the male driver of the truck.

Charges are pending. Police say alcohol was believed to be a factor.

Three people — two adults and a child — were taken to hospital as a precaution.