Man arrested, charged in connection with Coronation, Alta., church fire

Mounties out of Coronation, Alta., have arrested and charged a man for allegedly lighting a church on fire.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, RCMP were called to the Evangelical Free Church.

Police say witness accounts and video led them to Nickolas Guy Fortier, who is alleged to have attended the church earlier in the day with a jerry can.

Fortier, 23, now faces charges of arson and mischief over $5,000.

He's been released from police custody, with conditions, and is next set to appear in court in Coronation on Oct. 13.

Meanwhile, police are still taking tips and video regarding this incident.

The RCMP in Coronation can be contacted at 403-578-3666.

Those preferring to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or via the P3 Tips app.

