Man arrested following search of north Lethbridge home

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police say a man has been taken into custody after police raided a north-end home.

Officials say members of the Lethbridge Police Service's tactical team executed a drug search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Fifth Avenue North.

During the operation, a man was arrested.

There are no details on what was found in the home or any charges against the individual.

Police say administration at a nearby school were informed about the issue, so students were all safely inside the building while officers were at the scene.

Further information about the arrest is expected in the coming days.