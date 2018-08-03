A standoff that lasted over six hours in the southwest community of Bankview ended with an arrest on Thursday night.

Police were called to an apartment building on 26th Avenue S.W at about 4:00 p.m. for a break and enter.

When officers arrived it was suspected that the offender was still inside and there was concern that he may have access to weapons.

The Tactical Unit was brought in and a number of streets were blocked off in the area for several hours.

Police say the incident wrapped up around 10:30 p.m. and a man in his early 20s was taken into custody.