

CTV News Calgary





Charges of theft under $5,000 are pending against a 55-year-old-man accused to breaking into vehicles at the Bow Falls parking lot near Banff.

RCMP were called to the area on Thursday afternoon where an arrest was made.

The accused was also found to have a warrant out of Canmore and he was in breach of a recognizance issued in Vancouver.

He was released from custody pending a next court appearance in Canmore on charges of theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.