CALGARY -- Police say a suspect is facing charges in connection with a fight that led to a man being shot and woman being run over by a vehicle in Strathmore, Alta. Wednesday evening.

Strathmore RCMP were called to rural property in Wheatland County at about 6:10 p.m. on July 29 for reports that a man and woman had been injured.

When they arrived, they found a male suffering from serious life threatening injuries and a woman in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Both victims were taken to hospital by EMS.

Police say the pair were involved in a fight with two other adults known to them.

At the culmination of the argument, the man was shot with a firearm and the woman was run over by a vehicle.

A 24-year-old man, also from Wheatland County, was arrested a short time later without further incident. Charges are pending.

There is no information about the second adult believed to be involved in the incident.

Strathmore RCMP are continuing to investigate and more information will be released once it becomes available.

Strathmore is located about half an hour east of Calgary.