Authorities in the United States have arrested a 28-year-old man for a crash that killed four people in March, including Calgarians Ron and Patti Lou Doornbos.

The pair, vacationing in Arizona, was waiting to cross the street while hiking on March 13 when an SUV jumped the curb and struck them and two other people.

Patti Lou and a couple from Iowa were killed and Ron was seriously injured. He was transported back to Foothills Hospital later in the month for treatment of a broken neck and head trauma.

Unfortunately, Ron succumbed to his injuries in mid-June.

Alex Bashaw was arrested in Ohio and will be taken back to Arizona to face charges in the incident.

Police ruled out speed as a contribution factor in the crash, but were also looking into the possibility of distracted driving.