Man arrested in connection with gas station thefts

Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a suspect who targeted two separate gas stations this month.

Officials say police were first called to a Gas Plus station on the 100 block of Jerry Potts Boulevard West on Sept. 6 around 2:15 p.m.

A man allegedly grabbed a carton of cigarettes and, when confronted by a worker, shoved them and fled southbound on foot.

Police say he was also involved in a theft at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Safeway Gas Bar on the 2700 block of Fairway Plaza Road South.

Following an appeal to the public, police say they identified and arrested a 36-year-old man from Coalhurst in connection with the incidents.

They say Travis Ian Darr turned himself in at the police station shortly after police released details about the theft.

He is charged with robbery and theft under $5,000, but was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 16.