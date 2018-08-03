Calgary police have located a suspect wanted in connection with a domestic incident that took place last month in the community of Riverbend.

Investigators say that at about 6:00 a.m. on July 23 a man allegedly attacked a woman he was in a relationship with, robbed her and forced her and her roommate into a stolen vehicle.

The man then took the pair to the community of Lincoln Park and forced them out of the car before driving away.

The woman sustained minor injuries while her roommate was not hurt.

Christopher Andrew Munro, wanted on warrants in the case, was arrested on July 30 in B.C. by Creston RCMP.

He has been charged with:

two counts of kidnapping

two counts of uttering threats

intimidation

robbery

motor vehicle theft

theft under $5,000

Munro will be returned to Alberta to face the charges.