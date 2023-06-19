Man arrested in series of break-and-enters in southeast Calgary

Calgary police arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a series of break-and-enters.

Police say between June 9 and 13, there were 15 reported break-and-enters to businesses in Willow Park, Acadia and Fairview.

Following an investigation, police determined all of the incidents were connected to one individual, who is known to police.

Barry Dean Neilsen is charged with 11 counts of break-and-enter, five counts of property damage and three counts of breaching probation.

As police announced the arrest, they also said there has been a reduction in reported break-and-enters to businesses.

"Last month, the Calgary Police Service saw a 34 per cent reduction in reported commercial break and enters with 240 reported incidents compared to the five-year average of 692," police said in a statement.

Break-and-enters targeting homes are also down, police said, suggesting that the diligence of home and business owners is paying off.

"Citizens and business owners are taking steps to make their property less appealing to criminals, our investigators and analysts are successfully collaborating across the city on prolific offenders and quality CCTV and evidence is helping our officers to make impactful arrests," said CPS Supt. Scott Boyd.

As police continues to work with businesses, it suggests a number of precautionary measures such as having a strategy in place at the end of each business day to secure the property, installing security devices on windows and doors as well as high-quality security cameras and recording serial numbers and photographing all valuables.