Man arrested on second-degree murder warrant in connection with Christmas Day shooting death

Police have arrested a man wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in connection with a shooting death on Christmas Day, 2022.

Yosief Hagos, 23, was picked up on Monday, ending a six-month manhunt.

He's accused of killing Samuel Welday Haile, 24, in a targeted shooting in the 2600 block of 36th Street S.E. on Dec. 25, 2022.

Haile was found injured that morning around 4:30 and rushed to hospital by EMS, where he later died.

The warrant for Hagos went out on Dec. 28, 2022.

Hagos is not the first person police have taken into custody in connection with Haile's death.

In January, police arrested Seam Ghebremeskel, 21, and charged him with accessory to murder.

In February, another man was arrested in Edmonton, though police did not release his name.

No further updates regarding those two individuals had been provided to CTV Calgary at the time of this writing.