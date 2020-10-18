Advertisement
Man attacked with a hatchet in downtown Calgary
Published Sunday, October 18, 2020 3:38PM MDT
Police are investigating after a young man was attacked with a hatchet Saturday evening.
CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was attacked with an axe Saturday evening.
Officials say the incident occurred right outside the Drop-In Centre at about 7 p.m.
Police say the 18-year-old victim, believed to be a client of the shelter, was attacked with a hatchet.
There are no details about the motive of the attack.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.