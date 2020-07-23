CALGARY -- A man is in hospital after he was seriously injured in an attack involving a machete Wednesday.

Police were called to a home on Northmount Drive N.W., at about 10 a.m. for reports of an assault.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from unspecified injuries.

He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition. The victim has since been upgraded to stable.

There are no details on any suspects, but Calgary police say the domestic conflict unit has taken over the investigation.