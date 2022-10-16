Man bear sprayed and robbed after online sale meet-up goes wrong
RCMP are investigating an online sale meeting gone awry after a man was robbed and bear sprayed outside the New Horizon Mall.
According to police, on Oct. 10, a 25-year-old Calgary man arranged to sell a computer monitor to another person online.
He met with three males around 2:08 p.m. when police say one bear sprayed him and stole the monitor.
The robbers fled in a white SUV, which investigators say resembles a Nissan Rouge.
The man was treated by paramedics and did not sustain any other injuries.
One of the suspects is believed to be a male in his early 20's with a medium complexion, wore a hooded sweatshirt, and was 5'10" (1.78 metres) tall.
Police describe the second suspect as a male in his early 20's, wore ripped black jeans, a Gucci belt and hooded sweatshirt. He has a medium complexion, a light patchy beard, and is about 5'10" (1.78 metres) tall.
The last suspect wore a light grey hoodie with white or light grey sweatpants, is approximately 5'8" (1.73 metres) tall. He is believed to be in his early 20's with a medium complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
