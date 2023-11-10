CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man, believed to be armed, arrested after making threats near Bragg Creek campground: RCMP

    rcmp

    A man who was making threats and believed to be armed near a campground in the Bragg Creek, Alta., area has been taken into custody.

    RCMP were called to assist the Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service around 3 p.m. after an armed man was reportedly making threats near the Onespot Crossing Campground, located between Bragg Creek and the Wintergreen Golf and Country Club.

    The man went into a wooded area and the RCMP emergency response team was deployed. He was later taken into custody, RCMP told CTV News.

    In an initial Facebook post around 4:30 p.m., Tsuut'ina Nation police warned residents of an increased police presence in the area but said there was no threat to public safety.

    Police later updated the post to say the situation had been resolved.

    No one was injured during the incident.

    Police are continuing to investigate.

