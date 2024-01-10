CALGARY
    • Man catches cab to south Calgary hospital after being shot

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.

    A man was dropped off by a cab at Rockyview General Hospital after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Calgary.

    Police confirmed the cab driver picked up the victim from a condo complex on 36 Avenue S.W. in Altadore.  Police say the man claimed to be a victim of a home invasion.

    They said the shooting doesn't appear to have been random. The victim is known to police.

    Police are on scene now and have taped off part of the building and a car parked outside of the building.

    They’ve also put pylons up outside the front door and are canvassing the area.

    This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the evening as more information becomes available.

    With files from Teri Fikowski

