

CTV News Calgary





The Calgary Fire Dept. were called to a bonfire in the backyard of a northeast Calgary residence Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. because a man caught fire.

There were three people in the backyard and one of them used an accelerant, possibly paint thinner, to help build a bonfire.

There was a flash fire as a result and it burned one of the three over 50 per cent of his body.

The other two men threw him to the ground to extinguish the fire as fast as they could.

When the fire department arrived, the bonfire was burning normally. The men used a burn blanket on the man to protect him until EMS arrived.

The EMS say they transported a man in his late 40's to Foothills Hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred in the 4800 block of Edmonton Trail NE.