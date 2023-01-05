Man charged after allegedly randomly assaulting five people, police officer early Wednesday evening

A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges in relation to five random attacks on people in downtown Calgary on Wednesday evening.

The spree started when police responded to reports of a hit-and-run shortly after 7 p.m., on the 800 block of Macleod Trail S.E.

Police were viewing CCTV footage when they saw video of a man walking up to a family along Macleod Trail S.E. between Eighth and Ninth avenues S.E., striking a male member of the family a number of times, causing him to fall, then hitting him again while he was on the ground.

The victim was able to defend himself, police say, and get away from the attacker. Police spoke with the family and are looking to speak to witnesses.

A few minutes later, CCTV footage showed a man and woman leave Arts Commons and walk toward Macleod Trail S.E. The suspect approached the man and pointed a"'gun finger" at him before hitting him. The two people were able to escape. Police have yet to speak with the victims.

Shortly after that, the suspect walked up to a third couple walking north along Macleod Trail S.E. and attacked the man, striking him in the face. Police have not yet spoken to the victim.

The suspect then ran at a fourth man, pushing him from the back, causing him to fall down. The victim rose and fled into traffic, where he was nearly hit by vehicles. Police have spoken with the victim.

Around 7:20 p.m., the suspect approached a family leaving Olympic Plaza, walking southbound on Macleod Trail S.E. and hit a fifth man in the face. The family was able to defend itself and reported the incident to a peace officer nearby.

Reviewing CCTV footage, police saw the suspect enter the Arts Commons building. They went inside, and after a brief search, found him.

While they were arresting him, one officer was injured. He was transported to hospital and released.

The suspect was also taken to hospital for evaluation.

Dawson Bailey Richardson, 29, faces three counts of assault, one count of mischief, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of assaulting a police officer.

He remains in police custody. He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

Any of the victims, or witnesses to these assaults are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.