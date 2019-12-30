A man is facing charges of dangerous driving, assault with a weapon and failing to remain at the scene of an accident after a driver crashed into numerous other vehicles and even a garage in northwest Calgary, causing an estimated $152,000 in damage.

Police say a 2006 Honda Ridgeline struck a community mailbox at the corner of Hamptons Blvd. and Hamptons Square N.W. about 9:40 p.m. Saturday before the driver backed up at a high speed, crashing into the garage of a home in the 10000 block of Hamptons Blvd. N.W.

The driver then took off and was spotted by the HAWCS helicopter travelling eastbound at high speed on Stoney Trail, near Shaganappi Trail N.W..

Police say the Ridgeline was clocked at 180 km/hr and it side-swiped three other vehicles, a 2014 Audi Q5, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler and a Ford F150.

"He then targeted the rear passenger corner of a 2014 Hyundai Tucson, resulting in minor injuries to the three occupants of the Tucson, which required them to be transported to hospital," read a release from police.

The Ridgeline then struck the front driver side of a 2017 Honda CRV, forcing it off the road, followed by a truck, also causing it to drive into the ditch.

Police say the driver of the truck has yet to report the collision.

The Ridgeline then crashed into the driver's side of a tractor trailer, however that has yet to be reported as well.

Several police cruisers were waiting at Stoney Trail and Harvest Hills Blvd. N.W. and after making contact with a number of them, the Ridgeline came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody.

He was transported to hospital as police said he was exhibiting erratic behaviour.

Guolaing Situ, 46, is charged with seven counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, seven counts of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle. Impaired driving charges are also pending following toxicology results.

Police estimate the damages to other vehicles at $97,000 and damage to the house and mailboxes at $55,000.

"This event posed a significant risk to the public as the driver appeared to be deliberately contacting every vehicle he passed, forcing them off the road", said acting Duty Insp. Sean Gregson.

"We are very fortunate that CPS members safely resolved the incident, and the actions of the driver did not lead to severe injuries or even worse; loss of life. With the holiday season continuing, we remind everyone that drinking and driving is never the right choice to be making."

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or has information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.