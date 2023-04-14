Man charged after Drumheller RCMP seize drugs, contraband cigarettes

A resident of Delia, Alta, faces multiple charges after Drumheller RCMP officers seized a quantity of contraband cigarettes, in addition to suspected fentanyl, morphine and methamphetamine.

Around 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a complaint of suspicious persons in a backyard of a Drumheller residence.

Upon arrival, officers found two men near the home.

One suspect, a 34-year-old Drumheller man, was wanted on outstanding warrants under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act and was arrested and taken into custody.

The second suspect was discovered to be in breach of undertaking conditions and was also arrested.

The second suspect also had contraband cigarettes, and quantities of suspected fentanyl, morphine and methamphetamine.

55-year-old Kelly Miskolczi of Delia, Alta., was charged with:

Failure to comply;

Three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl, morphine and methamphetamine); and

Unlawful possession of contraband cigarettes.

Miskolczi was released Friday on a release order with multiple conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 23.

The first suspect was released from custody after paying his fines.

“Reporting suspicious activity is a key component to ensuring safe communities and we thank the public for their awareness and reporting," said Staff Sgt. Robert Harms.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local RCMP, or 911 in an emergency. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.