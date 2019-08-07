Man charged after 'high risk incident' in Lethbridge
One man was taken into custody after what police are calling a "high risk incident."
CTV News Calgary
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 7:23AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 12:31PM MDT
A man is facing charges after police surrounded a Lethbridge townhouse in what they call "a high risk incident" Tuesday night.
The incident unfolded at the Highland Park townhomes on 20th Street N.
Police were there for several hours and asked people to stay away from the area.
Officers cleared the scene just before 11 p.m., saying they had taken one man into custody.
Harold Wilkins, 30, is facing charges of:
- Assault
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Resisting arrest
- Mischief to property under $5,000
Police said as of Wednesday morning, Wilkins remained in custody awaiting a bail hearing.