

CTV News Calgary





A man is facing charges after police surrounded a Lethbridge townhouse in what they call "a high risk incident" Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded at the Highland Park townhomes on 20th Street N.

Police were there for several hours and asked people to stay away from the area.

Officers cleared the scene just before 11 p.m., saying they had taken one man into custody.

Harold Wilkins, 30, is facing charges of:

Assault

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Resisting arrest

Mischief to property under $5,000

Police said as of Wednesday morning, Wilkins remained in custody awaiting a bail hearing.