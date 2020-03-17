Man charged after Lethbridge taxi driver robbed at knifepoint
A man is facing charges after a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint.
LETHBRIDGE -- Police say a Good Samaritan stepped in to stop a robbery after a man allegedly held a knife to a Lethbridge taxi driver's throat.
A 20-year-old man is now facing charges.
Just before midnight on March 15, police were notified of a robbery after a taxi driver picked up a fare from the 7-Eleven on Columbia Blvd. W.
"After driving him a short distance to his destination he held a knife to her throat and demanded cash," police said in a release.
The taxi driver yelled for help and a Good Samaritan was able to get the thief away from her, before chasing after the man to recover the money.
The suspect got away, but returned to the 7-Eleven store the next day and staff called police.
Police said the man is also believed responsible for the theft of a purse from a vehicle.
Taz Good Dagger, 20, of Standoff, is charged with:
- Robbery
- Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public
- Theft under $5,000
- Three counts of possession of identity documents
He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court next June 16.