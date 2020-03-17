LETHBRIDGE -- Police say a Good Samaritan stepped in to stop a robbery after a man allegedly held a knife to a Lethbridge taxi driver's throat.

A 20-year-old man is now facing charges.

Just before midnight on March 15, police were notified of a robbery after a taxi driver picked up a fare from the 7-Eleven on Columbia Blvd. W.

"After driving him a short distance to his destination he held a knife to her throat and demanded cash," police said in a release.

The taxi driver yelled for help and a Good Samaritan was able to get the thief away from her, before chasing after the man to recover the money.

The suspect got away, but returned to the 7-Eleven store the next day and staff called police.

Police said the man is also believed responsible for the theft of a purse from a vehicle.

Taz Good Dagger, 20, of Standoff, is charged with:

Robbery

Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public

Theft under $5,000

Three counts of possession of identity documents

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court next June 16.