CALGARY -- A man has been charged following a traffic stop on April 24 where RCMP found drugs, believed to be meth and fentanyl, in the vehicle.

Officers pulled over the vehicle around 7:20 p.m. as it entered the Stoney Nakoda First Nations Community.

RCMP said they found cannabis within reach of the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, who also had alcohol in his system. The driver, Bryan Kelrick House Jr., was under conditions to not drink alcohol and was arrested.

House Jr. was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failing to comply with a court order.

House Jr. has been released and is expected in court on April 27.

Cochrane RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.