Calgary police have charged a man with several offences relating to a shooting in the northeast community of Temple that sent a victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the 6700 block of 43rd Avenue N.E. about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday where they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Later that evening, police located a suspect vehicle and took two people into custody.

One was later released without charge.

Travis Neil Favel, 40, is charged with multiple offences including:

Attempted murder.

Careless use of a firearm.

Two counts of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence.

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order.

Driving while disqualified.

Use of a firearm during an attempt to commit an offence.

Failure to comply or breach of probation order.

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway.

Police said in a relase Favel and the victim were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.