Man charged after shooting in Temple
Police charged a man following a shooting in Temple on Tuesday.
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 1:07PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 11, 2019 1:22PM MDT
Calgary police have charged a man with several offences relating to a shooting in the northeast community of Temple that sent a victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to the 6700 block of 43rd Avenue N.E. about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday where they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Later that evening, police located a suspect vehicle and took two people into custody.
One was later released without charge.
Travis Neil Favel, 40, is charged with multiple offences including:
- Attempted murder.
- Careless use of a firearm.
- Two counts of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.
- Two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence.
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000.
- Three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order.
- Driving while disqualified.
- Use of a firearm during an attempt to commit an offence.
- Failure to comply or breach of probation order.
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway.
Police said in a relase Favel and the victim were known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.