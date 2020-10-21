Advertisement
Man charged after trying to rob cab driver that had just dropped him off, police say
Joe Zwart, 35, is charged with robbery in connection with an incident on Tuesday. (File)
CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a 35-year-old man who allegedly held up a taxi driver with a knife this week.
Officials say they were called to an incident on Tuesday where a taxi driver said one of his passengers threatened him with a knife.
According to the report, the driver had just dropped off three men at a home in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue S. and one paid for the fare with a debit card.
When the transaction was completed and the men were leaving, one of the passengers reportedly produced a knife and put it to the driver's throat.
The assailant demanded cash, police say, but the driver told him he didn't have any, so the suspect went away empty-handed.
"Police were contacted and established a cordon around the address the passengers had been dropped off at. All three exited without incident," officials say in a release.
Joe Zwart, 35, is charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.