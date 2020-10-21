CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a 35-year-old man who allegedly held up a taxi driver with a knife this week.

Officials say they were called to an incident on Tuesday where a taxi driver said one of his passengers threatened him with a knife.

According to the report, the driver had just dropped off three men at a home in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue S. and one paid for the fare with a debit card.

When the transaction was completed and the men were leaving, one of the passengers reportedly produced a knife and put it to the driver's throat.

The assailant demanded cash, police say, but the driver told him he didn't have any, so the suspect went away empty-handed.

"Police were contacted and established a cordon around the address the passengers had been dropped off at. All three exited without incident," officials say in a release.

Joe Zwart, 35, is charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.