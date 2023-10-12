Man charged in 2022 hit-and-run that injured multiple pedestrians

Police have laid charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured three pedestrians in the summer of 2022.

In a news release Thursday, Calgary police said they were called to the area of Fourth Street S.W. in between Sixth Avenue S.W. and Seventh Avenue S.W. on Aug. 27, 2022 for a hit-and-run involving pedestrians.

A four-door sedan was travelling north in the right lane. As it passed through Seventh Avenue S.W., it struck a parked and unoccupied car and mounted the curb, sideswiping the passenger-side of another parked SUV, according to police.

The sedan then struck three pedestrians, all in their early 20s, who were standing near the SUV.

One of the pedestrians was thrown approximately 12 metres. They sustained serious, life-altering injuries. The two other pedestrians received minor injuries.

The vehicle also hit a parking sign, a bike rack and a photo radar pole. It eventually came to a stop at Sixth Avenue S.W.

The driver then fled on foot, police said.

Following investigation, police have charged 28-year-old Ashton Shaneil Prasad, of Calgary, with two counts of hit-and-run, three counts of hit and run causing bodily harm and three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.