Man charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 2 people released on bail

The man accused of killing a young couple in a drunk driving crash near Trochu, Alta. last month has been granted bail.

Richard Bell, 42, is charged with impaired driving causing death and three other charges.

Police allege he was under the influence on June 17 when the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a car on Highway 21 north of Trochu, pushing it across the centre line and into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

Macy Boyce, 20, and Ethan Halford, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents show Bell has a long and violent criminal record, but has no previous driving offences.

He has been freed on $5,000 bail and will have to observe strict conditions including a ban on driving.