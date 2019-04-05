A man was arrested during a break-and-enter at a southeast Calgary home earlier this week that officers believe was an attempted sexual assault.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E. about 9:40 a.m. for reports a man had broken into a home while a woman was asleep inside.

The woman managed to escape and police arrested a man inside the home.

“This incident is believed to be sexually motivated and these types of criminal allegations are of serious concern to the Calgary Police Service,” read a release.

“Investigators are seeking public assistance with information about the accused, as they believe people in the community may have relevant information that can assist with this ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who has spoken with the accused, or interacted with him recently in the community or in a retail environment, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

John Joseph Macindoe, 33, of Calgary, is charged with break-and-enter with intent and criminal harassment.

He is described as: