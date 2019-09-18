Calgary police have charged a man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Kensington earlier this month.

The girl was approached by a man while exiting the LRT at the 8th Street Station about 9 p.m. on Sept. 2 and they had a brief conversation.

The girl then began walking toward Kensington, and the man allegedly followed her.

While she was sitting on a bench in the 1200 block of Kensington Close N.W., the man began another conversation with her.

Investigators allege he then sexually assaulted her.

Police released a photo of a suspect and an arrest was made thanks to tips from the public.

Javier Guadalupe Lozano Martinez, 32, of Calgary, is now charged with one count of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.