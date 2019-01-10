Calgary police say a 36-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Edgemont on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the home, in the 200 block of Edgepark Way N.W., at about 2:15 p.m. and found the body of a man.

A man was arrested shortly after the incident and police say charges have now been laid against that suspect.

Vincent Fong, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Police have not released any information on the victim.

No one else was injured in the incident and investigators believe it was domestic in nature.

Neighbours say a family had lived at the home for several years.

This is Calgary’s first homicide of 2019.